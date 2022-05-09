CALIFORNIA — The storied career of a player with northeast Indiana bloodlines continues.
Grant Calcaterra can trace his roots to a farm in rural Corunna just east of the Noble-DeKalb county line, where his grandfather Jim Stahl makes his home.
Calcaterra’s mother, Diane Stahl Calcaterra, grew up on that farm, raised by Jim and her late mother, Carolyn.
After completing a successful college career at Oklahoma University — which included a trip to the Rose Bowl in 2018 — Calcaterra is on to the next level as he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the National Football League draft.
“I am really excited. It was an awesome day,” Calcaterra said, referring to draft day.
He was with family upon receiving the news from his home in California.
“It was good to have family there to hang out with the rest of the day,” he said.
Leading up to being selected by the Eagles, Calcaterra had discussions with the coaching staff at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
“I knew they were interested,” he said.
Since being drafted, Calcaterra has traveled to Philadelphia to meet the coaching staff and players, and will return there on Sunday to begin off-season workouts before returning in July for training camp.
He said that experience was a good one.
Grant was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the heaviest of Diane’s triplets at 3 pounds, 15 ounces. It might have seemed unlikely that today he would stand over 6-foot-3 and weigh over 200 pounds. Growing up, he always had a dream to one day play in the NFL.
By the time he was a senior at Santa margarita Catholic High School, ESPN ranked Grant as the No. 2 high school tight end in the country.
He said the most challenging part of the jump from college to pros will be the speed of the game. Over the summer months, he will be focused on training and learning the Eagles play book, which is similar to the one he ran at Oklahoma.
Calcaterra comes from a family of athletes as his father was a multi-sport athlete and his mother, Diane, once held the DeKalb High School 400-meter run school record.
