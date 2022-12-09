Man taken into custody following stand-off
AUBURN — DeKalb County police Tuesday were dispatched to a residence in the 5900 block of C.R. 427 south of Auburn in response to a suicidal male who was armed with a firearm.
After an approximate two-hour long standoff with the male, he was taken into police custody without incident, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
The subject, whose name was not released, the male was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.
County police were assisted by officers from Indiana State Police and the Auburn and Butler police departments.
