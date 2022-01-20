INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday released data on school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year that showed modest increases in two school districts serving DeKalb County and two that saw a drop in students.
Two non-public accredited schools Lakewood Park Christian School and St. Joseph in Garrett saw a higher percentage increase in students.
The greatest growth between 2020-21 and 2022 was experienced at Hamilton Community Schools, which serves a portion of DeKalb County and Steuben County. Enrollment this year is at 359, up about 7.5% from 2020-21, which was 332.
DeKalb County Central Community School District saw a 2.2% increase with 3,609 enrolled in 2022 compared to 3,529 in 2021.
DeKalb County Eastern Community School District saw a 4.7% decline in students with 1,237 students enrolled in 2022 compared to 1,299 in 2021.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. saw a decrease of two students in 2022.
Lakewood Park an accredited non-public school saw a 12% increase in students with a jump of 64 students from 2021 to 2022. St. Joseph School in Garrett — offering pre-K through fifth grade — saw a 11.4% increase in students with a 10 student jump.
Anthony Cassel, superintendent at Hamilton schools, said the school’s relative size and overall atmosphere is what is attracting families.
He listed the following attributes for the district’s growth:
• People recognizing the benefits of a small school (teacher accessibility, smaller classroom ratios);
• The opportunity to be involved in extracurricular activities that might not be possible at other schools;
• An administration, staff and community that believes strongly in the district; and,
• A strong effort for transparency, growing for the future and strong communication.
Enrollment in Indiana’s public and accredited non-public schools has grown to 1.12 million students, a modest increase from the previous school year.
“With growing enrollment across all school types, today Indiana’s educators are focused on helping our students recover learning impacted by COVID-19 disruptions and building the foundational knowledge and skills to prepare them for a lifetime of future success,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
Enrollment growth in Indiana’s schools is significantly driven this year by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment compared with the 2020-2021 school year. This strong growth comes as some families are enrolling their children in a K-12 school for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana’s schools serve 1.12 million students, of which 1.03 million are enrolled in public schools. More than 83,000 students currently attend Indiana’s accredited non-public schools, which comprises 7.4% of Indiana’s students. Indiana saw enrollment increases from the previous school year across all school types, including an increase of 2,999 students (0.2%) in public schools and 4,672 students (5.9%) in non-public schools.
Enrollment calculations are based on a statewide count of students in attendance in an Indiana school on Oct. 1.
A full breakdown of school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is available at https://bit.ly/3FNw5CW.
