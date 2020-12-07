AUBURN — DeKalb County Jail Sgt. Jordan T. Baker has received a Lifesaving Medal for using Narcan to save a jail inmate’s life.
Sheriff David Cserep II presented the award at Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council in the courthouse at Auburn.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 16, as Baker was booking in a 23-year-old Auburn man who had been arrested in Garrett on a charge of public intoxication.
“It was at this time the subject began to slur his speech and become lethargic. Sgt. Baker began to notice that (the suspect) had begun to slump over and noticed that his wrists and feet were twitching,” according to a narrative Cserep read at the award ceremony.
“Sgt. Baker responded to (the man’s) medical emergency. It was during this time (the man) fell off the intake bench and was now lying on the floor, unresponsive. Sgt. Baker immediately called for emergency backup to intake to his shift officers and began trying to get a response from (the man). Officer Kilgore arrived on scene, and Sgt. Baker had already retrieved the Narcan. Sgt. Baker used the first dose to no avail. He then applied the second dose of Narcan, to which (the man) responded and came to. (The man) was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for further evaluation.”
Narcan is a naloxone nasal spray used for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdoses.
Cserep continued, “Due to Sgt. Baker’s quick action, situational awareness and training, he was able to manage a life-threatening event, saving (the man’s) life. Sgt. Baker demonstrated those values of selfless service, unhesitating courage, and decisive actions which are consistent with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and played a pivotal role in saving the life of a DeKalb County inmate. His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of community service and reflect distinct credit upon himself, his Command and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”
