AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County and the United Way of DeKalb County are strengthening their relationship by supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, they said Monday.
Many individuals and organizations in the community have been affected by job loss, health ramifications and business interruptions, they said.
The organizations joined to provide emergency funding for the county’s local nonprofits as they navigated the uncertainty of canceled fundraising events, continuing to serve clients, and keeping staff members safe and healthy.
The two organizations have granted a total of $50,346 to 11 nonprofits from the organizations’ disaster-response funds.
“There has never been a time where community support and financial resources have been more critically needed. United Way and the Community Foundation have come together to mobilize local resources that provide assistance to individuals in need. The two organizations look forward to continuing to work collaboratively to improve the lives of DeKalb County,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
As an additional form of support, community members with donor-advised funds reached out to the Community Foundation and requested for $15,500 be given to four nonprofits to help support their operations.
“Now, more than ever, we as DeKalb County need to come together to support and take care of our community. The United Way of DeKalb County, along with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County are working closely together to make sure that the greatest needs in DeKalb County are taken care of. This strong partnership will continue to be a benefit to all of DeKalb County. We hope that this partnership can extend to others, as collaboration is a major key for the future of this great county,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County.
The United Way of DeKalb County and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County said they would like to thank all the donors who generously supported the community in this time of need.
Grants awarded by the Community Foundation of DeKalb County are:
• DeKalb County Eastern Community School District: $1,173 to cover textbook fees for senior students unable to pay;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation: $5,000 to provide meals for Garrett students during school shutdown;
• New Hope Christian Center: $5,000 for UV-C sanitation and cleaning of daycare center;
• Northeastern Center: $2,500 to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE);
• Parkview DeKalb Foundation: $5,000 for the Employee Emergency Assistance program;
• St. Martin’s Health Clinic: $1,500 to provide cleaning supplies and Tele-Med support;
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum: $5,000 operational support (donor-advised fund);
• Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum: $5,000 operational support (donor-advised fund);
• National Auto & Truck Museum: $5,000 operational support (donor-advised fund); and
Sonshine Ministries: $500 for the food pantry (donor-advised fund).
Grants awarded by the United Way of DeKalb County are:
• Catholic Charities: $5,000 for food;
• Children First Center: $1,000 to purchase gas cards and basic needs;
• Community Harvest Food Bank: $5,000 for food;
• DeKalb County Eastern Community School District: $1,173 to cover textbook fees for senior students unable to pay;
• DeKalb County Humane Society: $500 to purchase dog food for families to keep their pets in the home;
• Greater Garrett Foundation: $5,000 for food;
• New Hope Christian Center: $5,000 for UV-C sanitation and cleaning of daycare center;
• Northeastern Center: $5,000 to purchase personal protective equipment;
• St. Martin’s Health Clinic: $5,000 for Tele-Med support; and
• Visiting Nurse: $1,000 to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE)
