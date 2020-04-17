Facebook group ‘adopting’ seniors makes light of hard time

WATERLOO — With graduations in limbo, spring sports seasons canceled and proms postponed, some high school seniors are left feeling like the end of their years has been ripped out from under them.
Knowing this was going on here in northeast Indiana gave Karie Chatman-Saurbeck an idea.
Her own daughter, a freshman at DeKalb High School, was disappointed by changes in cheerleading tryouts and plans for next year being thrown for a loop.
At the same time, Chatman-Saurbeck was watching a friend in southern Indiana start a group on Facebook where people can “adopt” seniors there by sending them surprise gifts.
“I was like, ok, I’m going to try to put this together, because all of these kids have to be feeling this way,” she said.
When she originally started it, she hoped to get a couple hundred people from Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Now, since starting the group “NE Indiana Adopt a Senior 2020” last weekend, the group has 1,894 members, also including LaGrange County.
“I was not expecting this at all,” Chatman-Saurbeck said, but she added that she wasn’t surprised.
Here’s how the group works: usually, a parent posts a photo or two of their senior and lists their school, some of their hobbies and their post-graduation plans.
Then, others can “adopt” the seniors, which means they’ll be sending a nice note, gifts or money for college their way.
Hannah Payne, an East Noble senior, already received one gift — a ticket to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, along with some chocolate and candy.
Payne, who will be joining the Marine Corps in the fall, loves going to zoos whenever she can. The personalized gift helped lift her spirits, especially after a canceled tennis season.
“I understand that people are losing their lives, and that is a big deal, but it’s a pretty big deal for us, too,” Payne said.
Her mother, Liz Payne, a nurse, knows firsthand how dire the coronavirus pandemic is, but also knows how important it is to finish out a senior year.
Having friends and complete strangers alike reach out to her to support her daughter, and being able to return that, makes a world of a difference, Liz Payne said.
“It’s just the fact that it’s the little things,” she said.
Sue McGee, mother of East Noble senior Haelie Fike, is feeling the love through the Facebook group, too.
“When I saw how quickly people were opening their hearts, I got really emotional,” McGee said.
Though the support through Facebook is nice, both East Noble families are holding out hope that an in-person graduation ceremony could still be held.
McGee, who also runs The Formal Project, a local service that provides low-cost, new prom dresses to area girls, also noted that prom and graduation aren’t the only things seniors are missing. Things as small as walking down the hallway for the last time, hugging their teachers goodbye and hanging out with friends are gone now.
The Facebook group and outpouring of support is alleviating that, just a bit, McGee said.
“I still can’t believe hundreds of people have jumped in,” she said.
Fremont High School senior Kaylee Cope is missing out maybe a tad more than her peers, since she is high-risk and must stay at home.
As of Thursday afternoon, though, Cope was excited, patiently waiting on a gift to be delivered from the person who adopted her through Facebook.
“I’ve seen a lot of people from my high school adopting each other’s kids,” Cope said. “It’s really cool, especially in a time like this.”
