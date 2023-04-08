Spring break is behind us, but now summer break is right around the corner. For co-parenting, that means the beginning of a summer visitation schedule.
That could be a visit that is 30 consecutive days, or possibly a week on week off schedule. Maybe your schedule is two weeks on and two weeks off, or 45 consecutive days. Whatever your summer visitation schedule, please remember that your child’s extended time with you is extended time without their other parent.
It is important to be sympathetic and empathetic to this, especially if this is difficult on your child. I say that to provoke thought about this being something possibly new for your child and also to offer an idea that may make the transition for summer break visits easier on them.
We live in a world of very modern technology so there are many possibilities to help the summer visitation transition for children. You may have court orders in place in your parenting plan for temporary orders, or final orders about contact during extended visits, so continue to follow any orders in place.
My personal opinion, based on my co-parenting education work for the last seven years is if you do not have a plan in place, then the above listed summer visitation schedules may be too long for a child to have no contact with their other parent.
When setting expectations and standards for your co-parenting relationship, this is another one of those issues that could arise, creating conflict in your co-parenting.
Have a respectful discussion about putting a plan in place that would include possible phone calls, maybe every second or third evening of the extended visit, understanding that this is not to interrupt your child’s time with you, but for there to still be a connection to the other parent while the child is away.
This does not need to be a 30-minute exchange either. It can be a very simple “How was your day?” listen, offer a simple ... “Oh, I bet that was fun,” and a “Good night, I love you and I’ll talk to you in a couple days.” This is about your child staying connected while away, not interrupting your ex and their time with your child.
Maybe a FaceTime visit as a way to stay connected. That could prove quite calming for a child who is possibly having a difficult time with the extended summer schedule, which does happen sometimes, especially for younger children.
This is for and about the children so it is important to be co-parenting as a team, handling this respectfully and responsibly. Address and consider this in a way for how you would want your ex to have consideration of your summer schedule communication with your children, but most importantly, handle it in a way that will be best for your child.
Seek outside help and advice if you and your ex are not communicating well enough to craft a plan that will work for all.
Again, summer break schedules start very soon so be thinking about your schedule and how it could maybe affect your child, while away from their other parent. You will need to remove any anger and emotion you have toward your ex to be successful putting a plan in place.
Even if your co-parenting relationship is currently less than respectful and responsible, this is a great time to change that so that you and your children can enjoy the summer break without co-parenting conflict. It is never too late for change.
I hope you all have a great week.
