AUBURN — Hearten House held its third annual One Night event on Oct. 16 at the James Cultural Plaza in Auburn.
Through the event, the community raised $11,642 to support Hearten House Rescue Mission in Auburn.
The 2020 One Night event was a time for community members to join Hearten House in raising awareness about the homeless crisis facing DeKalb County. Those who attended the event experienced a time of worship together and then enjoyed warm comfort food and fellowship.
Later in the evening, three women who once were residents of Hearten House courageously shared their testimonies, the organization said. Those attending heard heartbreaking stories of homelessness, hopelessness and despair. They heard of the brokenness that led each of the women to the doors of Hearten House.
Most importantly, they heard the powerful testimony of how each was given an opportunity and the help they needed to change their lives, Hearten House said.
“Witnessing the beauty of these three women redeemed, set free from their past, and living lives they can be proud of was powerful! What’s even more amazing is that two of the women are now on staff at Hearten House and one is a full-time volunteer. Each woman expressed her deep desire to serve in ministry and help other women who are where they once were,” Hearten House said.
Later in the evening, the participants, who gave up the security of their homes to stay outside for one night, snuggled in their blankets and did their best to stay warm. It was a stark reminder of what the homeless face each night without a warm, safe place to sleep.
Throughout the night, Hearten House executive director Marisa McKenzie shared what it was like to stay outside all night.
“While it is very cold and uncomfortable, I do not want people thinking that this is what it is like to be homeless, because in the morning I know that I get to go home to my warm bed and eat a hot meal. If I were truly homeless, I would not have the luxury in knowing where my next meal will come from, or where I will sleep tomorrow,” McKenzie said.
Hearten House is thankful to all who attended or supported this year’s One Night event, the organization said.
“There is a great need in DeKalb County for emergency beds for homeless women and children and there is currently no shelter to meet that need. We receive calls daily of women with children who are in desperate need of shelter. Unfortunately, we are forced to refer many of them to other shelters outside of this county. The bottom line is that we need a much larger facility that would accommodate both women and children, and our current facility is just too small,” McKenzie said.
“Hearten House remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable in DeKalb County, and the search for a larger facility is underway. If you would like to help alleviate homelessness in DeKalb County, please prayerfully consider supporting Hearten House Rescue Mission,” the organization said.
Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission serves women in homeless crises by providing a safe place to restore their lives physically, mentally and spiritually. Since its opening in April 2018, Hearten House has housed 64 women, currently has 15 women on a waiting list, and is at capacity with eight women residing at the house. Currently there is no emergency homeless shelter for women and children in DeKalb County, and it is the goal of Hearten House to expand in the near future to meet this need.
To learn more about the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, people may call Marisa McKenzie at 416-6805 or Hearten House at 333-7223. People can follow Hearten House on Facebook or visit dciconline.org Hearten House is a ministry of the DeKalb Community Impact Corporation and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
