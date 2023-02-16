Fire pension board meets Monday
AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s fire pension board will meet at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
The meeting will take place at fire station 2, located at 902 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn.
New elected officers will be seated. Any new business brought to the board will be discussed at this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.