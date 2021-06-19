AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings June 9 and 16 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
James Denham of the 1000 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 30 days.
Sage Morningstar of the 300 block of West 5th Avenue, Garrett, was sentenced to two days in jail for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Dustin Ashby of the 1100 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Christopher Saboski of the 2000 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Cox of the 100 block of Tiptop Street, Corunna, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for possession of a controlled substance. a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for four days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 350 days.
Eric Williams of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 180 days and was fined $50.
Theresa Wertman of the 4600 block of Green Meadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
