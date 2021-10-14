The exhibitions are out of the way. When marching bands take the field Saturday, it’s the first step toward trying to reach the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class state finals.
DeKalb performs in the ISSMA Open Class B Regional at Chesterton High School. Garrett performs in Open Class C at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Twelve bands compete Saturday in Open Class C. Concordia starts the show at 11 a.m., with Angola slated to perform at 12:45 p.m. and Garrett at 1 p.m. Awards and bands advancing to semi-state competition will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Ten bands will compete in Open Class B, with Leo taking the field at 5 p.m. North Side follows at 5:15, with DeKalb at 5:30 p.m. East Noble performs at 6:30 p.m. Class B awards will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
“I feel really good about the Brigade’s presentation of the show concept,” DeKalb band director Shanna Lank said of the band’s contest show, “Sparks of Joy.”
“We’ve certainly asked them to step out of their comfort zone, between the different types of dance and choreography, to attaching lights to the individual students,” Lank said. “It’s quite the production.
“Everything we’ve asked them to do at this point is happening,” she said. “They’re a good group of kids who are ready and willing to try new things.”
Garrett’s Railroader Regiment opened the season with a third-place finish at the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton.
They placed second to Concordia at the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands Oct. 2. In their return last week to Homestead for the Open Class Invitational, the Railroaders earned a gold rating.
Each week, the Railroader Regiment’s scores have steadily improved.
The Baron Brigade was second at Bluffton, earning a caption award for Best General Effect. DeKalb was third behind North Side and Plymouth at the Carroll Invitational Sept. 25, winning the Best Music award.
DeKalb finished second to North Side at Homestead Oct. 2, where the Marching Legends swept the caption awards.
The Open Class B semi-state is at Pike High School Oct. 30, with the Open Class C semi-state at Decatur Central High School.
While the ISSMA state finals are Nov. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Baron Brigade will set foot on that big stage a couple weeks ahead, performing in the Bands of America Super Regional at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
“We chose BOA to help the younger Brigade family members understand how amazing Lucas Oil is,” Lank said. “It’s a great way to pump up the kids.”
The Baron Brigade last reached the state finals in 2017, meaning this year’s seniors are the only ones in the band with that experience.
“Regardless of how our season ends, I’m incredibly thankful we were able to have a season,” Lank stated. “The memories we’ve made are irreplaceable.
“I’m thankful that parents and administration have allowed us to operate the best way we can with the most success,” she said. “Our sponsors have supported us financially to put the wow factor in our show.
“Most importantly, when the season is finished, I think these students are going to walk away with some incredible memories,” Lank added. “I know I’m going to!”
