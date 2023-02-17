WATERLOO — DeKalb’s Baron Brigade jazz bands completed a busy weekend with three events.
Musicians performed at Purdue University Fort Wayne, the jazz barbecue at DeKalb Middle School and at Snider High School.
At Snider, the DeKalb Jazz Tree placed third in its room. DeKalb Jazz Too placed first in its room, with solo awards going to Carter Birchfield and Sam Holben.
DeKalb Jazz 1 placed fourth in its room. Landon Snyder won a solo award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.