Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from July 14-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tia Cooper, 31, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for a Community Corrections violation.
John Francis, 57, of the 300 block of North Alabama, Brazil, Indiana, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. July 13 by Ashley Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Benjamin Morris, 54, of the 700 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Travis Nodine, 50, of Garrett, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. by Garrett Police on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Mackenzie Kline, 27, of the 500 block of West Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1 p.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Adam Motes, 37, of the 3700 block of Bruneal Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
John Linton, 31, of the 22000 block of Wabash Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Devin Fingleton, 25, of the 100 block of Zona Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Lamm, 19, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Javis Asher, 21, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jarred Wilson, 27, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Victor Avila, 36, of the 1200 block of Stophlet, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. July 16 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Hayward, 37, of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Miguel Orellana Santos, 47, of the 800 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Swallows, 40, listed as homeless according to DeKalb County Jail records, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kyle Yoquelet, 29, of the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. July 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Dylan Walker, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. July 19 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; dealing in a controlled substance, a Level 5 felony and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristen Sailer, 36, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. July 19, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Nicholas Jordan, 29, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. July 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tristan Jones, 23, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cody Lewis, 30, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a parole warrant.
Ron Wright, 49, of the 1100 block of Park Avenue, New Haven, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dustin Beber, 36, of the 2000 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.