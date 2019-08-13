AUBURN — Auburn American Legion Post First Vice and Past Commander Larry Uehlein is inviting more veterans to join the organization in the light of a bill signed into law July 30 that declares the United States has been in a state of war since Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.
The American Legion sought the declaration as a way to honor approximately 1,600 U.S. Service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war. The Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act also opens the door for approximately 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.
The legislation changes the American Legion’s eligibility criteria from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941, to a time later determined by the federal government. No other restrictions to American Legion membership are changed.
Uehlein encouraged veterans who felt they were left out, even though they served, and who wish to join a Legion Post to do so.
“Come join us and make our voice stronger and louder for everyone,” Uehlein said. “Strength in numbers. Come join our legion family and help us grow.”
