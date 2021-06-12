AUBURN — What began as a seed planted in the imagination of Renee Florin literally has blossomed and flourished into what will be a bounty of fresh produce that will be distributed to clients served at the food pantry operated by Shelter Ministries, the SonShine Ministry, in Auburn.
For three years, Florin had wanted to plant raised gardens in elevated garden boxes. However, Florin’s raised garden plans were sidelined by a very rainy spring three years ago that delayed planting.
This spring, Florin decided the project was a go after Jim Nixon, a deacon at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, made two large garden boxes and donated them to the ministry.
Florin set out to procure more elevated garden boxes that would be placed on a large concrete pad at the Shelter Ministries site on Auburn Drive.
Through a combination of donations, volunteer labor and the ministry’s own investment, the SonShine Ministry Garden now is yielding fresh produce. Lettuce and radishes already are being harvested. Other fruit and vegetable plants are growing with their produce set to be harvested later this summer and fall.
Along with the two large boxes that originally were donated to the ministry, the garden now is comprised of five other raised garden boxes, 14 lower boxes, planters, bins and even tires in which potatoes are being grown.
Other varieties of produce being cultivated at the garden include leeks, beets, garlic, onions, strawberries, green and yellow beans, tomatoes, peppers, herbs, sweet potatoes, new potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, squash, onions, cabbages, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, rhubarb, asparagus, pumpkins, cantaloupe and watermelons.
Florin credited Shelter Ministries employee Tamara Clark and volunteers who, along with Florin, completed a large amount of work in developing the garden.
The garden is laid out so it is handicap-accessible and weeding and other maintenance can be done on a variety of levels.
Florin said procuring fresh produce to be distributed at the food pantry had become difficult.
“That was my kick-start,” she said of establishing the garden. “I had no idea what would grow. We’ve learned so much.”
Florin said she gathered information and tips from others on what to plant, including learning what flowers to plant alongside the produce that would serve as protection.
The garden has become an oasis of sorts, with an array of hanging baskets, solar lights and decorative garden ornaments.
“We just wanted it to look inviting. That’s why we have flowers,” Florin said.
Plans also call for obtaining a greenhouse and making a compost pile.
The ministry will host a garden party fundraiser to show off the garden July 21 from 4:30 p.m. onward. There will be refreshments and music, and freewill donations will be accepted.
Florin also welcomes volunteers to help weed and water at the garden. Anyone interested may contact her at 437-0432.
“We just wanted it to happen,” she said. “I’m so pleased that it’s God’s garden. He’s the one making it happen. When we see little seeds start to come up, this whole place gets so enthused.”
