AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council is keeping the ball rolling on a new DeKalb County Highway Department facility after approving the method by which it will be funded Tuesday.
The council voted to approve a bond issuance for the project that is income-tax backed, with the option to use property tax backing if Economic Development Income Tax funds are depleted.
The motion, made by Councilman William Van Wye and seconded by Councilman Robert Krafft, set a bond term of 15 years, with an option of a 10-year payoff. The final determination of 10- or 15-year term will be decided after analysis of hard numbers, according to the motion.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser voted against the motion. During council discussion, Prosser said she would like to have hard data and numbers in front of her to study before making a decision.
The new DeKalb County Highway Department will be located on Waterloo’s east edge off of U.S. 6. It has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.749 million and will replace the department’s outdated facility on Auburn’s Ensley Avenue.
The project includes five buildings: an existing office and new truck shop, a parking garage, non-heated storage, salt barn and fuel station.
FCI Construction will build the facility using the “build, operate, transfer” delivery system.
Toward the approximately $8.8 million budget, $1.25 million would come from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, $300,000 from the EDIT fund and $525,000 from the county general fund, financial consultant Jeff Peters reminded the council.
“Those are the assumptions that we’re working under at this point in time and your intent was to repay the money with EDIT funds — the economic development portion of your income tax,” Peters said.
“So if we’re going to use EDIT as a repayment, this becomes a different bond issue than what you’ve done in the past because it paid with income tax, not property tax.
“In a revenue bond, which is what the income tax bond will be, you’re saying, ‘I will pledge to divert part of my revenue stream in order to make those principal and interest payments come due when they come due.’”
On a 10-year repayment, at an estimated 3% interest rate, that would take up, annually, about 50% of the EDIT revenue, Peters said.
“If that was a 15-year repayment, with an estimated 3.5% interest rate, it would take up about 35% of the annual EDIT revenue,” he explained.
“If we are going to property tax-back an income tax bond, we can’t go beyond 20 years.”
With obligations already in place, Peters said the county has an available general obligation bond cap of about $15.2 million.
“Again, if you were going to issue $7 million towards this project, that leaves you with above $8 million in bond cap, which I think, would be sufficient for a county your size. Because if you’re going to undertake a project beyond $8 million, you are probably going to structure that as a lease and then it doesn’t count against your bond cap.”
Peters asked the council to approve EDIT bonds, with the ability to back them with property taxes, in a length of not more than 20 years.
“Unless the EDIT funds would go to zero, we wouldn’t have to use property tax. That’s the beauty of it.” Council President Rick Ring said of the method.
“Down the road, we’re going to be looking at a jail,” Councilman Dave Yarde noted.
“What kind of an impact is this going to have down the road for a jail project?” he asked Peters.
“I would envision a jail project for you, if it doesn’t fit within the income tax, then I think you’re going to have to split it — do part of it income tax and part of it property tax. At that point, because of the size of the project, it’s probably going to be subject to referenda if anybody remonstrates,” Peters said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson encouraged the council to take advantage of current bond rates.
“My opinion would be to pursue the bond issue ... I think the 3% range is phenomenal,” Sanderson added.
The council discussed other sources of funding that could be used for the project. Prosser asked whether there were additional ARPA funds that could be reallocated.
“There was so much work put into that list by many different entities that I don’t know that I would be willing to do that,” Ring said.
But, Ring noted, there is $600,000 allocated in the county’s ARPA plan for the Sunny Meadows county residential home “that would push forward the question as to what we’re going to do with Sunny Meadows in the future.
“If you’re going to continue offering a county home, then we need that money to do some renovation to that building to accommodate the residents we have. If you’re not going to provide that as a service any more to the county, then that would open that money up,” he said. “But it’s a decision you have to make. Either you’re going to serve those clients or you’re not.”
Ring said income from rent of land at the county farm that has been used for Sunny Meadows in the past has declined as the land has been used for other purposes including Community Corrections.
“In the future if we could have some numbers in front of us, with some data ... it would just be helpful if we had that in writing, in front of us, before we have to make some decisions on that,” Prosser said of the financing options.
“I feel like I’m trying to make a decision on the fly without really being able to just look into the detail of the numbers.”
Peters said he can come up with information and an analysis between a 10-year or a 15-year bond issue for when the council adopts the bond ordinance.
“We’re actually going to vote on the ordinance at a later date,” Krafft confirmed.
“This is to get the ball rolling.”
