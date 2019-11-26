AUBURN — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to eight years in prison for crimes in three separate cases during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Scott Hatton, 31, whose address was listed in court documents as the DeKalb County Jail, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 4 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Hatton to 10 years in prison, with two years suspended, for the burglary charge; one year for theft; and 2 1/2 years for possession of methamphetamine.
The sentences will be served at the same time. He also was placed on probation for two years.
Hatton blamed his actions on his addiction to drugs. Despite completing a program at Serenity House, Hatton quickly relapsed, which he blamed on dealing with the death of his father. Hatton acknowledged he should have sought help when he began to relapse.
He received credit against the sentence for 104 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Chad Spaulding, 21, of the 100 block of West Broad Street, Angola, received a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence and 3 1/2 years of probation for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony. The victim was age 15 at the time of the incident.
Brown noted that it is highly unusual that he would impose a suspended sentence in a case involving the type of offense committed by Spaulding. However, Brown added, the sentence was recommended in a probation department pre-sentence report and was deemed appropriate in light of Spaulding’s extensive mental health history.
Spaulding’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, asked the court to follow the probation department’s recommendation, while DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe argued that some executed sentence would be appropriate. Blythe recommended that Spaulding serve one year of incarceration and 2 1/2 years on probation.
“This is a tough call for me, Chad,” Brown told Spaulding. He also noted Spaulding’s young age and his lack of criminal history.
“Your mental health issues are a major concern for me relative to incarceration,” Brown said.
“I hope I’m not setting you up to fail,” Brown added, noting the lengthy term of probation. “Follow the rules or else. ... You are getting a substantial break.”
John Clark of the 500 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. The balance of the sentence will be served on probation.
