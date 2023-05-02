This week, I want to share a personal text message that I received from one of my former co-parenting coaching clients, Chelsea Fry. I told her that I was going to share her message and she decided that she did not want to remain anonymous.
“Just want you to know that I had trial today and because of the things you taught me over the course of our year together, I didn’t fight battles that weren’t actually battles. I saw his perspective differently. I was able to compromise, and I didn’t get exactly what I wanted, but I left with an amazing sense of peace.
“Over three years later and another one of my kids is benefiting from your coaching. I hope you know how much of an impact you continue to make. I will continue to testify that our time with you was the best investment made for our kid’s future. I know you don’t always get to see the product of your work or how big of an impact it has ... it’s far bigger than you think!”
The reason I wanted to share this message is to show you all the importance of using the co-parenting tools and applying them to your everyday co-parenting relationship and journey. They work and that is why I share them.
The four formula parts for respectful and responsible co-parenting, as well as other information shared through this column, is information that I share in not only my workshop, but in my co-parenting coaching too. For Chelsea, that information was applied for a different case of hers, three years after our coaching ended, but that is how she chooses to continue her co-parenting.
She also texted, “This one section of our decree was hands-down the most impactful and significant and that time with you literally changed my life.” From her decree, 14. Co-Parenting Sessions: The parties agree that beginning in January 2020, each parent shall attend one (1) one-hour co-parenting session per month with Kari Clemmer for 12 consecutive months, with the final session occurring in December 2020.
Co-parenting classes, or parenting classes are not a requirement in most states, and it is case by case, up to the judge’s discretion.
Indiana is a state that does not require separating or divorcing couples, with minor children to attend parent education and/or family stabilization classes, but that does not take away the fact that there is value in attending them.
Mediation in the state of Texas is a requirement, but Chelsea also wrote, “Mediation is required and co-parenting sessions did way more for us than mediation. You are literally impacting our future generations by coaching grown adults to deal with hard situations.” Co-parenting classes are not required in the state of Texas either, so Chelsea and her ex put that in their mediated settlement agreement because they saw the importance of it and are now benefiting because of that decision.
I believe Chelsea’s opinion about mediation is because during co-parenting coaching, couples begin to get along better, and are able to communicate in a way that is more respectful and effective so when it is time for mediation, the process is more successful.
Obviously, I am extremely proud of the work I do and receiving messages like this one never gets old.
That being said, this message from Chelsea shows that the tools I share with you all can also help you with a right fighting thought process, can help you see another side of the situation, can allow you to possibly compromise and can allow you to have peace within your co-parenting and that is the goal. For the children, to co-parent peacefully, without stress, tension and upset.
If you are in the middle of less than respectful co-parenting and are not sure how to get that turned around, first begin using all the tools. Effort is effort no matter how small, and change is change, no matter how small.
If you are still needing some additional help with getting your co-parenting relationship turned around, consider meeting with a parenting facilitator, parenting coordinator, co-parenting coach (myself included), or a mental health professional. Anyone from those professions, would be happy to help you.
I hope you all have a great week.
