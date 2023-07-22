This week, I want to highlight another topic from my series, “Setting Things up Similar in Each Home, to Lessen the Confusion for the Children.” This week’s topic is the morning and bedtime routine.
At the onset of separation or divorce, the children will be getting used to a new normal. For that reason, co-parents should work at creating one that is not confusing for them. “Similar” is an important part of my series and hopefully you all will see how applying this co-parenting tool could change what may be happening in your co-parenting relationship, due to the children being confused or upset.
For the morning and bedtime routine, the reality is, the routine set up could affect how the children’s moods allows them to be able to relax at the end of their day and also how they start their next day.
An example of the morning and bedtime routine confusion for the children would be one home being very morning structured and the other home maybe has morning chaos. Can you see how that could be confusing to the children? Where are you in this example? Could your morning and bedtime routine possibly be causing confusion for your children?
Are you and your ex willing to share your routines and adapt something similar that would work in both homes? Is one parent structured about having a bedtime and the other parent maybe not have a bedtime at all for the children? A big part of this co-parenting tool is also to help co-parents with children not being able to eventually pit one parent against the other.
I highly recommend that co-parents either communicate in person, by phone, text or email what each are doing, especially at the onset of the separation or divorce. I am not suggesting that you do the “same” thing. That is an unrealistic expectation.
That being said, this is for and about the children so it is only about making sure that the differences are not so great that it affects the children in a negative way. That may show up as unpleasant behaviors, poor school performance, and even anger and emotion.
The example is maybe extreme, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the extreme is the only time your children may show signs of confusion. This series is to be able to help through “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for the children” to allow the children to have things remain as normal as possible during all of the transitioning through the separation and or divorce process and also in the future.
Formula part number two, “set aside your differences,” is so important for creating a co-parenting dynamic that is respectful, responsible and that is not stressing out the children. Let them see team work from the two people they look up to.
Remember, the children should not have to figure out how to navigate through their parents decision to no longer be together, so it is important for co-parents to eliminate any confusion.
I hope you all have a great week.
