AUBURN — On Aug. 7, Auburn Professional Firefighters Association Local 2454 will sponsor a 21-and-older event on 6th Street between Jackson and Main streets to raise money for the Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship fund.
The event will feature live music by the band Rekt, and food-truck fare and drinks will be available for purchase.
Honoring the memory of an Auburn firefighter, the Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship has been in existence since 2004 and benefits students of DeKalb County.
Four sponsorship levels for the Aug. 7 event are platinum, gold, silver and bronze. To learn more about sponsorships or to make donations, people may contact Local 2454 Vice President Jason Penland at Jpenland2@yahoo.com.
“I joined the fire service in 2006 as a volunteer firefighter for the Jackson Township Fire Department. In the early months of 2008 I transitioned to Auburn. It was an honor to serve our community alongside this great group of firefighters until the end of my career in 2017,” said Dave Clark of North Eastern Group Realty.
“Last month when I stopped by the station, the guys shared with me their vision for a fundraising event benefiting the Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship. I did not hesitate to offer my assistance. I will always do what I can to help our first responders! This week, I had the honor of presenting Local 2454 with a check for $1,000 toward a platinum sponsorship.”
