AUBURN — A DeKalb County Commissioner reacted Monday to a weekend accident involving an off-road vehicle on a highway — the second of its type this year.
“It is illegal to use a vehicle not designed for the highway on our county roads,” Commissioner Don Grogg said Monday at the courthouse. “I see them going up and down my road very frequently now — a lot of golf carts.”
Grogg also volunteered to investigate the possibility of a health clinic for DeKalb County government employees, as a way to reduce insurance costs.
Last week the county avoided the potential of a double-digit percentage increase in health premiums. Grogg said the potential still looms for the future.
A clinic could reduce expensive trips to emergency rooms by employees. Grogg said 54% of county employees to not have primary-care physicians.
Commissioners heard a report on the roofs of county buildings. Maintenance supervisor Larry Lane showed photos of problems with the roof on the county office at 220 E. 7th St. He said a contractor inspected all roofs and will report on their needs and estimated costs.
The roof on the Planning Department office at 301 S. Union St. needs only $2,000 to $3,000 in repairs, “and it should be good for quite a while,” Lane said.
Commissioners have been discussing the future of the Union Street building. County Zoning Administrator Chris Gaumer has been reminding them of its shortcomings.
“We’ve still got to remodel it in there. It’s right out of the ’60s.” — Grogg said about the building.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman said the building’s roof should be repaired, even if it is used only for storage in the future.
Hartman has been investigating a proposal to move the Department of Development Services to the County Office Building next door at 215 E. 9th St. by adding a second floor over its open atrium.
Hartman said a contractor will look at the project next week for potential construction next winter. Hartman rejected a previous contractor’s cost estimate as too high.
