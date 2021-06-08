AUBURN — The Northern Indiana Grandparents' Group met May 25 at the Heimach Center. Kyrie Hernandez-Peterson, HIV testing coordinator at Positive Resource Connection, was the guest speaker.
Hernandez-Peterson's maternal grandparents began caring for her when her 19-year-old mother was killed in a car accident in 1991. She was 14 months old and lived with her grandparents for 22 years. Now she is 30 and married with two children of her own.
"They are my best friends. I love them with all my heart," she said.
Hernandez-Peterson considers her life a success story.
"I had these two people who stepped up who didn't have to. I think about how my life was so good because of that: I went to college, I have my master's, I was a police officer, I am a mom and wife, and I have a job I enjoy," she said.
"Being raised by my grandparents gave me an appreciation of heritage, culture and history. There was a generational gap, but my grandparents embraced the differences. It also affected how I view other people, and my kids are comfortable talking with people of age.
Because her "dad" is now 78 years old, Hernandez-Peterson expresses some anxiety about the future and being in the caregiver role of aging parents. He "mom" died of cancer three years ago.
One struggle her grandparents faced in raising her was in education. Their level of education was eighth-grade.
"They got me a tutor to help with my homework," she said.
"What I think grandparents raising grandchildren today need to know is to talk to their grandchild about sex,” she added. “That is the biggest regret — all I knew was that my grandparents wanted me to 'wait 'til marriage.' I didn't hear anything else from them — I heard it from others and ended up pregnant at 19. Talk to them now so you won't end up raising your great-grandchildren."
Through her job, Hernandez-Peterson offers to sit down and help parents and grandparents with this awkward conversation. She can be reached at kyrie@neiprc.org, telephone 744-1144.
The next grandparenrs' group meeting will be June 22 from 6:30-7:30 at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Anyone with questions may contact Martha Savage at 927-4610.
