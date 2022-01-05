AUBURN — In lock step, six council members dropped a resolution on the mayor’s desk that could dramatically change the way Auburn’s utilities are managed and who oversees them.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said he first learned about the ordinance establishing a utility service board for the city last Wednesday, only days before Tuesday’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
“I have many questions and concerns with the way this is written,” said Mayor Ley after the ordinance was read.
He went on to say, if this is something the council feels is needed, it should at least be sent to committee for discussion on the language within the ordinance. He also suggested putting it up to a vote by the people with a referendum.
“It is our opinion — Ley and the city’s legal counsel — this doesn’t have legal standing,” Ley said of the ordinance. “I don’t see how a new utility service department serves any of our constituents any better than what we have. I have been very transparent to the city. I intend to leave the city in the same good financial shape that I found it in.”
Councilman Matthew Kruse presented the ordinance to the council Tuesday night in front of a standing-room only crowd, which featured several employees of the city.
Kruse said this is something the council has been studying for a while.
“The council has been studying the utility service board option for some time and recognizes there are several advantages over the individual purview model that now governs only a handful of utilities across the country,” Kruse said in a prepared release.
“The mayor is questioning the timing. Based on some of his actions, we are forced to take these actions to ensure the highest level of transparency,” Kruse said during his comments Tuesday night.
In his comments, Kruse was referring to the recent parting of ways between the city and Chris Schweitzer, who served as general manager of AES, Auburn Electric and the Information Services Department since 2018. Schweitzer was let go from his position with the city in late December.
At the time, Mayor Ley said he felt the move was, “the best course of action moving forward to meet the needs of the city.” Moving forward, Ley was looking at having separate department heads for AES, Auburn Electric and the city’s information services department.
After much discussion between Kruse, the mayor and other council members, the ordinance forming a utility service board passed on first reading by a 6-1 vote with the lone “no” vote coming from Councilman Mike Walter.
Walter claimed he knew nothing about the ordinance until it was presented in the council packet for Tuesday.
“Why all of sudden is there no process of evaluation?” Walter said. “This is something you don’t want to do quickly. I would have imagined we would have hired a consultant to look at it.
“Having been the lone Democrat here, I think I should be happy watching this cannibal feast, but I’m not because it isn’t good for the community. There are certain individuals who are upset on certain personnel decisions. The decisions were made for better or worse and are consistent with the way we do things in Class 3 communities.” he went on to say.
Before the ordinance was approved on first reading, Walter motioned to send the ordinance to committee, which died due to lack of a second on the motion. He also motioned to table the issue until the Jan. 18 meeting which also died due to lack of a second.
Upon the ordinance’s passing, several members of the audience clapped showing their approval.
During Kruse’s presentation, he said multiple city employees had come to him and said they would quit their jobs if the board wasn’t established.
“This is the most significant change in Auburn’s modern legislative history,” Kruse said in a press release. “Auburn Electric and AES — with the IS division — currently comprises more than half of the city’s budget — $51 million — and require daily intentional management and long-term strategic planning to ensure reliable service to ratepayers and subscribers for generations. Both utilities are fundamental to the City’s continued growth and success, and we want to ensure the safety of our employees, and the responsible and reliable delivery of these critical services to the citizens and businesses in Auburn.”
The ordinance defines the utility service board as a body dedicated to oversight, pursuant to Indiana code, and charged with (a) control of the operations of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services; (b) regularly advising the Common Council regarding those utilities; and (c) providing the Common Council with recommendations pertaining to rate-setting, capital improvements, administration, operations, annual budgeting and debt financing decision associated with those utilities.
The board would also appoint a general manager who is responsible to the board for the business and technical operations of the utilities and information services department. The general manager would be given the authority to appoint department heads to manage each utility, which will be affirmed by the board.
The ordinance goes on to say the composition of the utility service board, “shall be composed of the members of the duly elected or appointed Common Council of the City of Auburn, and shall be limited to said members.”
During the presentation, Mayor Ley questioned this wording, saying having the Common Council as sitting members on both boards provides no oversight between the two boards.
The ordinance would basically take the power away from the mayor’s office and give it to the utility service board/common council in making all decisions for AES and Auburn Electric.
Kruse said Richmond, Indiana, had a similar makeup to its utility service board.
He went on to say that utility service boards are a reliable model in the utility industry. Of the 75 municipal electric utilities in Indiana, most are currently overseen by some form of a utility service board. Indiana’s Rural Electric Member Cooperatives (REMCs) are governed by a similar board of directors and nearly all fiber broadband service providers in the state.
Council members would be compensated for the time served on the utility service board in addition to the compensation they receive as Common Council members. The board would be composed of a chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary. The board would have a regular meeting schedule and all action would have to be approved by a majority.
With the potential creation of the board, two other ordinances were presented Tuesday night, which would make way for the changes.
Ordinance 2022-02 would change the city’s code giving the utility service board the authority to appoint the department head of Auburn Essential Services rather than the mayor.
Ordinance 2022-03 would change the city’s code to reflect that the control of AES, Auburn Electric and the Information Services of the City of Auburn, shall be vested in the Auburn Utility Service Board and that the control of all other municipal owned utilities shall be placed with the mayor.
Both ordinances passed 6-1 with Walter voting “no.”
All three ordinances will be presented for second reading during the Jan. 18 council meeting held at City Hall at 6 p.m.
