AUBURN — DeKalb County government offices have received nearly $13,000 from the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc. through its 2020 safety grant award.
The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure, IPEP said.
The Community Corrections department received $7,733 for safety kits, search gloves, boots, an armor vest, a high-visibility vest, Tyvek clothing, latex gloves, goggles, metal detectors and armor.
The DeKalb County Highway Department’s grant will provide $2,310 for high-visibility bomber-style jacks and bibs, along with hard harts.
The county auditor’s office grant totals $2,014 for sit-to-stand desks and fire escape ladders.
The county coroner’s office received $800 for safety vests.
IPEP is proud to partner with Auditor Jan Bauman, First Deputy Auditor Susan Sleeper, Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer, Human Resources Assistant Lauren Deuitch, Coroner Mike Gerber, Highway Superintendent Ben Parker, Finance and Quality Assurance Manager Bonnie Emerson and Mike Shuherk of Insurance Trustees Inc. to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources, IPEP said in a news release.
IPEP said it was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.