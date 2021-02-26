AUBURN — The Heimach Center for seniors, 1800 E. 7th St., will be opening Monday for some activities.
The exercise/billiard room will be open, but users must call 925-3311 for reservations.
Chair yoga will be offered 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Tai chi will meet Thursdays at 10 a.m.
SHIP Medicare assistance and foot care will be available by calling for appointments.
Visitors must continue to wear masks to enter, and social distance will remain in effect.
People may call 925-3311 with any other questions.
