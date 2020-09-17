WATERLOO — Three people died in a crash involving seven vehicles Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. near a construction zone on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police said.
The fatally injured victims were occupants of two separate vehicles.
William Charles Heil, 65, of Angola, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was driving a 2020 Mazda passenger car that was pushed under a semi trailer in front of him.
Dale Eugene Lowe, 81, and his wife, Jean Elsie Lowe, 72, Charlotte, Michigan, both were passengers in a GMC Acadia that was struck from behind by a semi tractor-trailer rig. Both succumbed to their injuries after being transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Police said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 332, three miles north of Auburn. A plainclothes Indiana State Police detective came upon the crash as it happened, and he was able to immediately summon emergency medical personal, fire-rescue personnel and a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to the scene.
The crash involved two semi-tractor-trailers and five passenger vehicles. Rescue crews from the Auburn and Waterloo fire departments extricated two critically injured passengers, Mr. and Mrs. Lowe, from the GMC Acadia sport-utility vehicle. All five occupants of that vehicle were flown or transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The other three occupants of the GMC Acadia suffered what police described as minor injuries. They are the driver, James Coppernoll, 34, of Lansing, Michigan, and passengers Sara Elizabeth Coppernoll, 30, and Layla Coppernoll, 4, both of Lansing.
Trooper Adam Kitson’s preliminary crash investigation revealed that at the time of the crash, northbound I-69 traffic had slowed or stopped due to roadway construction delays ahead near the Waterloo exit to U.S. 6 at the 334 mile marker.
Police said a red 2007 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer driven by James Crager, 70, of Angola, was approaching the slowed traffic at a high rate of speed. Crager failed to slow or take evasive action to avoid the congested traffic, which led to a catastrophic chain of events, police said in a news release.
Crager’s semi-tractor first crashed into the rear of Coppernoll’s red GMC Acadia SUV in the right lane, forcing that vehicle off the road and down into the right-side ditch. The semi continued northbound, crashing into the rear of a silver Ford Escape, driven by George Elmer Sprow, 83, of Angola, and also forcing it off onto the right shoulder. Sprow was not injured.
Crager’s semi then crashed into the rear of Mr. Heil’s black Mazda passenger car, causing the Mazda to crash into the rear of a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer. The Mazda passenger car sustained catastrophic damage from the impact, police said. The Freightliner semi’s driver, Nasib Ahmed Noor, 28, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, was not injured.
Drivers of two other vehicles, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a blue 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were able to take evasive action by swerving off the road to the right and avoiding direct impact, both sustaining only minor damage with no injuries to their occupants. Cassten N.G. Everidge, 24, of Hudson, was driving a 2017 the Silverado, and Shane E. Reed, 44, of Corunna, was driving the Trailblazer.
Crash reconstruction investigators from the Indiana State Police were summoned to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.
“Crash investigations of this nature involve extensive investigation and often take a great deal of time to secure all the evidence and facts surrounding the causal factors and circumstances. Once the crash reconstruction investigators have concluded their work, a full report will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of any criminal charges that may result,” a news release from the state police said.
Trooper Kitson was assisted in the crash investigation by numerous troopers from the Fort Wayne post, troopers from the ISP Commercial Motor Vehicle Division, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Fire Department, Waterloo Fire Department, EMS personnel from Parkview DeKalb and Steuben County, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and Bill’s Professional Towing Service, Angola.
The crash required the northbound lanes of I-69 at the 332 mile marker to be shut down for longer than five hours. This created a lengthy traffic backup for several miles and required the detouring of northbound traffic at the Auburn exits. Southbound lanes of travel also were shut down or slowed for several hours as officers had to redirect and alleviate northbound traffic stuck on the interstate, police said.
