AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The total is the third-highest reported in a single day, following Wednesday’s 67 cases and the 72 cases reported Nov. 18. They bring the county’s total to 2,142 since the start of the pandemic.
Thursday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; seven between ages 11-20; five from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; eight who are 41-50 years old; 11 who are 51-60; 13 who are 61-70; seven who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and two between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 180 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Wednesday, including 33 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
A total of 37 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with the coronavirus. The county did not report any deaths Thursday, following four deaths reported in the first three days of the week.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
LaGrange death reported
One more person has died of COVID-19 in LaGrange County, while the state broke its all-time high for new cases on Thursday.
The death reported Thursday is LaGrange County’s 34th overall and occurred on Sunday, said an Indiana State Department of Health report. The person was a patient 80 or older, according to demographic information from the state.
The death came on the same day Indiana reported its most-ever COVID-19 cases in a single day.
On Thursday, the state reported 8,460 new cases, which topped the previous all-time high of 8,322 set on Nov. 14.
It’s possible cases could climb even higher by the end of this week, as case counts usually hit their highest point of the week on Friday or Saturday.
Thursday’s record-high case count came on slightly more than 60,000 total tests, leading to a positivity rate of 13.99%. Positivity has been over 14% for three straight days and Thursday’s result, despite higher raw numbers, was at nearly the same level.
Indiana had seen a lull in cases recently, but that was likely more attributable to slowdowns in testing due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Testing numbers have now rebounded, and the state has been posting high numbers once more, above even the high points Indiana was seeing prior to the holiday.
Case numbers had peaked and plateaued a bit around mid-November, but now appear to be increasing again. November was by far the biggest month for COVID-19 activity the state has seen yet, with nearly 160,000 cases. That figure was almost double the state’s total cases from the previous seven months.
Indiana also logged 60 deaths Thursday, keeping up a trend of increasing deaths. The state averaged 45 deaths per day throughout November and has opened December with one-day death counts of 142, 90 and 60.
One continuing bright spot is that total hospitalizations continue to remain mostly flat over the last week, with the total hospital census dropping slightly to 3,362 patients in treatment.
Although the state is seeing more than 300 new admissions per day recently, with some days topping 400 new admissions, hospitals are managing to turn over beds whether as patients either recover and are discharged or die.
State officials have been raising alarms for weeks about capacity issues, as several hospitals have capped out the number of patients they can take, forcing them to divert new people to other nearby facilities.
So although the total hospital census recently stalled at a level over 3,000 total patients, that’s a level that remains a strain for health care facilities.
“That’s incredibly concerning for our hospitals that remain at capacity for most areas of our state,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday. “This is forcing a number of hospitals to go on diversion.”
Locally, case counts were up by sizable margins again on a record-breaking day for the state.
Noble County added 87 new cases of COVID-19 as it approaches 3,000 all-time, while Steuben County increased 56 and LaGrange County was up 30.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties were given red ratings by the state in the weekly county metrics scoring, representing very high spread of the virus. Noble and Steuben counties were colored orange, for high spread.
No other counties in the area reported new deaths Thursday. Noble County remains at 50 all-time, with Steuben County at 16.
Combined, the four-county area has logged 71 deaths in the past 43 days.
