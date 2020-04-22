AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley has a stimulus up his sleeve.
The mayor said Tuesday that he has “a couple of initiatives ready to go” with a goal of “pumping energy into the economy” of Auburn when coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.
Ley is not ready to release the details yet, he said at Tuesday’s brief meeting of the Auburn Common Council.
Ley also reported that construction has begun on a skate park at the site of the former city swimming pool next to Eckhart Park. The skate park is the final project begun by former Mayor Norm Yoder, who left office Dec. 31 after 20 years as the city’s chief executive.
In late December, Yoder signed a $345,000 contract to build the park with Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington, which also designed the park. It offers elements for skating tricks including bowls of 3 feet and 7 1/2 feet deep, a concrete staircase with a handrail, horizontal bars and a quarter-pipe. The site follows the footprint of the former pool, covering approximately 9,000 square feet.
Yoder raised money for the skate park through private donations.
In response to news about the skate park, Councilman Mike Walter repeated his continuing call for a water recreation feature — such as a new pool or a splash pad — to replace the 1960s-era pool that closed after the 2018 season.
“I think there’s a demand for it,” Walter said.
Ley responded that the Parks and Recreation Department will be updating its five-year master plan this year. He suggested that Walter offer his suggestions through that process.
“Perhaps we take a look at all of our parks and see if we can put a unique feature in each of our parks,” Ley said.
The mayor proposed making one park a destination park with an attraction “where people from other communities would come here to enjoy our park.”
Councilman Kevin Webb raised a question about semi trucks that partially block West 15th Street while unloading at DeKalb Metal Finishing. He said that traffic problem could become worse in the future, because of activity across the street from the factory.
JICI, an Angola construction company, has obtained a remodel permit for a former Auburn Foundry warehouse at the corner of Phillip and 15th streets, according to Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Schweitzer said Tuesday that the southern half of the warehouse building is being remodeled to accommodate a light assembly tenant.
“There is a desire to do something to correct that situation,” Ley said about the trucks extending into 15th Street.
In formal business, the council passed a resolution restating and updating the city’s participation in the state’s Public Employees’ Retirement Fund.
The council met in the City Hall council chambers, with the seven members arranging themselves around the room to create greater distance between individuals.
After adjourning, the council met in a closed, executive session with members of the Board of Public Works and Safety to discuss pending litigation. The nature of the litigation has not been disclosed.
