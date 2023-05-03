Health department offering free testing May 12
AUBURN — Positive Resource will be offering free hepatitis C and HIV testing Friday, May 12 at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 12. No appointment is necessary. The testing is completely free and confidential.
