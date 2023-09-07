AUBURN — The ride of his life.
That’s what a Mishawaka man experienced as he rode in the back seat of a 1932 Duesenberg Model J convertible during the fourth-annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival “Ticket to Ride” event Saturday afternoon.
Richard O’Grady, 84, watched as classic cars pulled up to the curb during the popular event that offers folks the chance to ride in a classic around historic downtown Auburn. He had no hesitation in naming the Duesy as his ride of choice.
The mobility-challenged classic car enthusiast was assisted by volunteers into the gleaming two-tone teal beauty driven by retired ACD Museum curator and board member Jon Bill. The Duesy, featuring two-tone teal paint, was on loan from museum’s collection. The classic was donated by the late William Bocock of Texas nearly 20 years ago.
“I’ll be back next year — if I’m around still,” O’Grady said. No stranger to classic cars, he shared memories of the South Bend Studebaker plant near his home town.
ACD Festival board president Michael Payne helped hand out tickets and lined up people for various car options using a bull horn to announce the next ride.
More than 100 people lined up for the 90-minute event where classic cars — two Auburns, two Cords, a Duesenberg and a Packard — driven by owners or by festival volunteers in cars loaned from the museum. The waiting line did not shorten for nearly 45 minutes after rides began.
Susan and Francois Beauchesne of Montreal, Canada were first in line at 4 p.m. They waved happily from the back seat of the classic Duesenberg as it left the curb to head south along Jackson Street, with John Webb of Waterloo riding shotgun.
Some riders circled back in line for a chance to ride in a second vehicle during the 90-minute event, but with only six vehicles on the route, there was little time left for return riders.
Advance tickets were swept up early at the Ford Financial Credit Union earlier in the week, but the line moved quickly for those who dropped by the information tent at the corner of Jackson and 8th streets.
Mary Hohler’s pink, ivory and black 1955 Packard Caribbean convertible was a crowd favorite. Her husband, Bill, drove the car this year.
Brady Richard of Dallas, Texas, shared rides in his white 1936 Cord Westchester, one of his collection of classic cars. Last year, Richard drove his 1931 Auburn 898 along the route.
Museum curator Sam Grate drove a 1931 Auburn 898, while James Kneedler of Newark, New Jersey motored his own 1936 Cord Westchester along the procession of classics.
Payne recognized all the volunteers who made this event, among others this weekend, a success. The rides were offered at no charge, but donations were accepted to benefit the ACD Festival.
Fort Financial Credit Union sponsored the event for the first time this year having previously sponsored a kiddie car parade prior to the annual Parade of Classics.
When ACD Festival executive director Leslie Peel said sponsorship for this year’s Ticket to Ride event was open, Fort Financial Credit Union slipped into the driver’s seat.
“We are really looking forward to being a part of the festival,” said Fort Financial marketing manager Amy Hart said.
“I love this event every year,” Payne said. “It’s awesome. We see different faces every year, from all over — just met some folks from Quebec.
“Look at that guy — it’s all about these faces,” he said as a vehicle returned to the curb.
“It’s really, really cool. It’s a good event for us every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.