AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission Inc., has announced the winners of the Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
Judy Post, a Fort Wayne author, judged the prose and poetry submissions. Entries were received from Garrett, Corunna, Auburn and Butler. Winners will receive awards later in the spring.
First-place winners are ineligible to enter the same category for two years but may enter in another category. This is the 30th year the Auburn Arts Commission Inc. has sponsored a Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
Poetry
First place, “His Plan” and “Real Monsters,” by Heather Shaver of Auburn.
Second place, “Pacific,” by Penny Mettert of Auburn.
Third place, “ Mourning Glories,” by Toni Sangillo of Auburn.
Prose
First place, “Princess Violette and the Groomsman,” by Valerie Hunter of Corunna.
Second place, “At the Kitchen Table,” by Karen Rieke of Auburn.
Third place, “Tale the Time,” by Dee Wilhelm of Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.