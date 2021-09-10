AUBURN — The DeKalb County Fair Association is inviting entries for the antiques department in Middaugh Hall during the week of the fair.
Entrants must live in DeKalb county and items must be at least 60 years old. The department has over 30 divisions which are broken down to nearly 500 classes. Divisions include: toys, dolls, books, china, glassware, pottery, clothing, furniture, military items, photos, needlework and more. An entry fee of $1 for each item entered will be collected. Items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place, as well as reserve and best of show.
All entries must be taken to the antiques department in Middaugh Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items must be picked up on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. Caution and care will be given to all items. However, the department and personnel will not be responsible for loss or damage to items. Entries are accepted upon this condition.
For more information, go to dekalbcountyfair.org and click on Premium Book or contact department superintendent Julie Faulkner at 750-2554.
The antiques department also is looking for volunteers to help throughout the week. Shifts are a few hours long and, as the largest department at the fair, many volunteers are needed. Volunteers do not need to be residents of DeKalb County to volunteer. Anyone interested should contact Faulkner at 750-2554 and leave a message.
