AUBURN — Evan Turner, son of John and Terri Turner of Auburn, will be performing with the Purdue Varsity Glee Club at Norwell High School in Ossian on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Turner graduated from DeKalb High School last spring and is studying biochemistry at Purdue.
Other northeast Indiana members include senior Zach Bucher of Bluffton, senior Sam Simpson of Fort Wayne and freshman Sam Rickerd of South Whitley.
The concert will start at 2:30 p.m. with a performance by the combined Norwell High School Knight Moves and Knight Stars show choirs.
The 65 members of the Glee Club will begin their part of the show with their patented entrance from the rear of the auditorium and singing “Ambassadors of Song” in the aisles before taking the stage.
Now in its 125th year, the Glee Club’s musical repertoire ranges from gospel, jazz, swing, religious and contemporary music to romantic ballads, barbershop harmony, folk tunes, patriotic selections and novelty numbers. The club also showcases small groups specializing in a variety of popular music.
Over the years the group has performed in venues including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Crystal Palace near Los Angeles and at several presidential inauguration venues in Washington, D.C., Internationally, they’ve sung in Australia, China, South Africa, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Poland and the Baltic States.
Widely known as a world-class engineering institution, Purdue does not have a music degree program. Members participate in the Glee Club because of their love of music and do not receive academic credit. Their majors range from photography, education, health and fitness, accounting and management to sciences and numerous engineering disciplines.
Tickets for the performance cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Kelli Bucher at 820-0032. The high school is at 1100 U.S. 224, southwest of Ossian. Spectators should enter the main entrance at the south side of the school. Doors will open the day of the concert for ticket sales and will-call tickets at 1:30 p.m. and for seating in the auditorium at 2 p.m.
