AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival broke from tradition during its annual kick-off luncheon on Thursday by presenting one of its biggest honors to an organization and not an individual.
In presenting the Del Mar Johnson Friend of the Festival Award Mike Boswell, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board president said “this is a first for us.”
Boswell presented to the award to the Auburn Police Department for all of its hard work over the past 66 years.
“The men and women of the Auburn Police Department spend countless hours making sure the festival is safe and secure,” Boswell said. “Without their help this couldn’t happen.”
Accepting the honor on behalf of the Auburn Police Department was Chief Cory Heffelfinger and Lt. Martin McCoy.
McCoy, who has worked the festival for 30 years, thanked the festival for the honor.
He said the award goes to all of the department’s officers past and present who have been a part of helping to make the festival a success.
“We just kind of manage it,” McCoy said. “We all enjoy it.”
McCoy said he hopes that upon retiring from the force he can come back to the festival and enjoy it even more as he won’t be on duty.
He went on to say that August and into September has been busy months for the department as the officers took turns directing traffic along S.R. 8 as Indiana Department of Transportation crews repaved the road during the month of August. Going into September the officers will work extra hours during this festival weekend and at the end of the month during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The annual kick-off luncheon, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, is known as the official kick-off of festival week. Participants in this year’s Hoosier Tour returned to the city from northwest Indiana minutes before the start of the luncheon.
Over 30 Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs traveled to Mishawaka, Elkhart and into southern Michigan during this year’s 47th annual tour.
This year’s Bob Butler Hoosier Tour Award was presented to Mike Huffman, of Hudsonville, Michigan, who started attending the festival when it was still held at DeKalb High School.
Judy Butler said Huffman is one of those individuals that is always there to do whatever is needed.
Huffman purchased his L-29 Cord in the mid-1990s and restored it and had it on the road by 2000. Today the automobile has some 65,000 miles on it.
He said the one event he looks forward to the most is the Hoosier Tour.
Huffman has been a member of the ACD Club for over 25 years. He said he and his wife originally joined the club because of the cars, but over the years they have made a lot of good friends.
The awards ceremony at the luncheon was kicked off with the presentation of the Jack Randinelli “Time for Auburn” Award, which was presented to a local resident and friend of Jack who spends countless hours making the festival a success.
The award was presented by Randinelli’s daughter, Kari Ackerman. In presenting the award she said she was going to try to not get emotional as her father had passed away nine years ago.
In presenting the award to Larry Gurtner, Ackerman said he continues the spirit her father had toward the festival and the city.
Ackerman said no matter what is needed Larry is always there, and when she talks about her father, that same sentiment holds true.
In a brief speech Gurtner shared a quick story about his friend Jack Randinelli. The story revolved around an oil can Randinelli gave Gurtner saying it was nothing special, but he knew Larry collected oil cans.
“He knew I collected oil cans, it isn’t a special oil can, but it is,” Gurtner explained. Two weeks after Randinelli gave the oil can to Gurtner he passed away.
The festival luncheon began with Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO of the ACD Museum welcoming everyone to Auburn.
“We are all back together, that is what it is all about,” he said.
