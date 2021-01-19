AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department responded to a total of 1,121 incidents in 2020, according to the department’s annual report released Monday.
The total fell short of the record-setting 1,239 calls for service in 2019 and the previous record of 1,215 calls set in 2018.
The past year’s calls included 63 fires, 18 of which were structure fires. The total showed a declining trend from 75 fires in 2019, and from the 94 fires in 2018 and 95 fires in 2017.
For 2020, the largest category of 537 calls involved emergency medical responses, making up 48% of calls. That also declined from 634 emergency calls in 2019 and 613 medical calls in 2018.
Last year, the department responded to 67 vehicle crashes and 193 “public service” calls, of which 157 were for assistance in lifting patients.
The department also answered 51 calls for hazardous conditions and 210 false alarms.
Auburn firefighters responded to 39 requests for mutual aid to other fire departments.
The year saw one firefighter injury and two injuries to civilians.
The department completed 162 training sessions totaling 1,447 firefighter hours in 2020.
Nearly half of the training time, 676 hours, was devoted to firefighting techniques. Next in order were medical (265 hours), driver-operator (190 hours), tech rescue (157 hours), command (66), pre-incident planning (55) and haz-mat (38).
The Auburn department conducted 20 training sessions with 719 students for area fire departments and local industries and businesses. They included grain-bin rescue training at Custer Grain for the Auburn and Garrett departments.
Two Auburn firefighters received state certification as emergency medical technicians.
The department conducted 526 inspections in 2020.
“One of the most important non-emergency programs that we provide in support of our mission is building inspections,” Fire Chief Michael VanZile said. “The goal of fire prevention is to decrease the number and severity of fires; this is accomplished through fire safety inspections, fire code enforcement, building plan review, and when fires occur, fire investigations.”
“It goes without saying that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone,” VanZile wrote in his introduction the report.
“As we faced a worldwide pandemic, many of our outreach programs were either canceled or postponed. There were no public education programs in the schools, no community events, and most if not all fire training was canceled,” he added.
Among the highlights of the year, the department placed in service 35 new Scott X3 Pro self-contained breathing apparatus units. It also became the location of a Safe Haven Baby Box where an infant can be placed safely by a mother who is surrendering it.
The fire department saw three retirements: Lt. Rob Koher with 23 years of service; administrative assistant Shawn Rayle with 27 years of service; and volunteer firefighter Dave Marlowe with 23 years of service.
First Class Firefighter Jason Penland was promoted to lieutenant. Christian Mayberry and Layne Neal were sworn in as first class firefighters, and Bethany Hernandez was hired as the new administrative assistant.
“As I begin my 16th year leading this fire department, words cannot express my gratitude toward the dedicated members that make up this fire department,” VanZile wrote. “As we transition into a new year and prepare for the challenges that lay ahead, rest assured, we will remain a progressive department committed to our core values and driven by our passion to serve the City of Auburn.”
VanZile added, “I have stated many times before, the continued success of the department depends on the collaborative support and teamwork of our members, the mayor, city council, the Board of Public Works and Safety, city clerk-treasurer, Union Township trustee and Advisory Board, and other city departments who have assisted us over the past year. Without their continued cooperation, our department would not have the success it achieves, and our community would not be the safe community it is.”
VanZile concluded by thanking all members of the Auburn Fire Department and their families,
“I am extremely proud of our accomplishments, which were only made possible through the diligent efforts of our entire staff,” the fire chief said.
