EVANSVILLE — Two local students earned recognition on the University of Southern Indiana dean’s list has been released for the fall 2020 semester:
• Hannah D. Collingsworth of Garrett, and
• Lindsey N. Beard of Spencerville.
Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better grade-point average on a 4.0 scale to be named to the list. A total of 2,133 undergraduates were honored on the dean’s list.
