Easterseals plans job fairs
Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana is planning job fairs at two locations to help job seekers in Whitley, Steuben and DeKalb counties connect with opportunities for careers supporting people with disabilities:
• Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Easterseals Passages, 333 N. Oak St., Columbia City; and
• Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Easterseals RISE, 650 North St., Auburn.
