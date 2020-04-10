AUBURN — An Auburn Police officer arrested City Councilman Robert “Mike” Walter Thursday night on a charge of trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Walter, 73, was apprehended after allegedly leaving food for stray cats behind the Kroger store in the 1000 block of West 7th St., where he is employed, according to a court document.
A police officer’s report said he found Walter behind the Kroger store at approximately 10:15 p.m. The officer said he was checking the area because he had been told by another officer about “a lot of trash and cat food being placed on the property behind Kroger.”
The officer said he had gone to the area on several days since last week and thrown away cardboard trays of cat food that had been left on the property.
According to the officer’s report, Thursday night he saw Walter walking his bicycle away from an area of trash bins. He said he asked Walter if he had been feeding cats, and Walter declined to answer.
The officer said he found a shallow, cardboard tray full of cat food, then saw that Walter possessed an empty bag of cat food, matching what was inside the cardboard tray.
The officer’s report said he placed Walter in handcuffs and advised him that he should have stayed away from the property.
“Robert responded by saying, ‘Well, if I’d known it would come to this,’” the report says.
Police took Walter to the DeKalb County Jail in downtown Auburn at 10:26 p.m. He was released on a $1,000 bond Friday at 1:45 a.m., according to jail records.
It marked Walter’s second encounter with police involving cats.
In 2009, Auburn Police issued Walter two citations involving cats on his property on West 17th Street. At the time, they were the first citations under Auburn’s revised animal ordinance, which Walter had voted to help pass in the preceding winter.
The first ticket, for “animal at large,” alleged that Walter permitted a cat to stray onto a neighboring property. The second citation, for “maintenance of residence,” alleged that cat odors from Walter’s property could be detected beyond his property line.
Auburn Police Chief Martin D. McCoy issued the tickets on July 17. 2009. His official report said he had investigated repeated complaints from two of Walter’s neighbors.
Each ticket carried a $25 fine, which Walter paid shortly after the citations. Walter said at the time he believed he was singled out for enforcement of the law, and he contended that it was a poor use of police time and resources.
The Star is attempting to reach Walter for comment on Thursday’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.