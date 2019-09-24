Today
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum at 1600 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Saturday, Sept. 28
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m. DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Donations will fund aviation scholarships.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Auburn Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday, Oct. 4
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Chili supper and bingo, 5 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; chili, hotdogs, dessert and drink. To enter a chili cook-off, call Jana Lepper at 341-6993 or Roberta Carnahan at 238-4532.
Auburn Foundry Supper, Roger’s Harvest House, 814 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m. Contact Sharon and Claude Jacobs at 925-2566 by Sept. 23 for reservations.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic station on Van Vleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 18
Spaghetti supper, all you can eat, 5-7 p.m., New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo. Freewill offering.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Coffee Shop Talk, 6:30 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.; local author Philip Gulley will speak about his most recent book, “Unlearning God,” with time for questions afterward. He will sign books for those who bring their own copies. Light refreshments will be available.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Oct. 25
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Halloween party, 6:30-8 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; food, costume judging and activities. Spencerville’s trick-or-treat time will be from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Sunday, Oct. 27
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 2 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.