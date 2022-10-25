Festival of Wreaths tickets on sale

AUBURN — Alliance Industries is hosting its inaugural Festival of Wreaths fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and are available by calling Lili Hand at Alliance Industries, 357-5595.
Attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while walking through a variety of holiday decorated wreaths. Bids will be taken for the wreaths throughout the event.
Funds support Alliance Industries building expansion projects that will provide jobs to an additional 25 DeKalb County residents.
