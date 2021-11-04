AUBURN — The 4th Annual Chocolate Trails will take place in downtown Auburn Friday as the November First Friday event.
During the event, people are encouraged to shop, explore and taste what Auburn has while social distancing.
From 5-8 p.m., participants are invited to take “selfies” at any of the Auburn Main Street murals while observing social distancing.
Wagon rides will begin at Jackson Street between 7th and 6th streets from 6-8 p.m.
Haunted walking tours will begin at 9th Street Brew Coffee House at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
There will be late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages and more.
Participating Chocolate Trail locations are: Kim’s Korner Music & More; Heavenly Creations; Country Lane General Store; Heirloom Clock & Fine Art; Lyn Maree’s; The Olive Twist; Fresh Food Hub; Auburn Atrium Market Place; Expressions Gallery; DeKalb County Visitors Bureau; Mimi’s; Auburn Brewing Company; All About You Boutique; 9th Street Brew Coffee House; Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique; Hang 10 Tropical Desserts; Carbaugh Jewelers; Classic City Cookies; Brown House; Nature’s Mercantile; Forget Me Not; Auburn Moose Lodge; Birch & Bell; Auburn’s Town Tavern; Auburn Elks Lodge; Paper Gourmet; House of Spirits; Franz Karate; Classic City Creamery; and Cranberry Cottage & Tearoom.
2021 annual sponsors are Beacon Credit Union, DeKalb Visitors Bureau, Tempus Technologies, City of Auburn, Ambassador Enterprises, Auburn Hardwood Moldings and Credent Wealth Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.