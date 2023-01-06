Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 2-4, according to DeKalb County Jail records. There were no arrests reported Dec. 29.
Randall Reynolds, 38, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Jan. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Class A felony.
Mark Mitchell, 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Jan. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gregory Smith, 38, of the 10200 block of Nottawa Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 4 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Hart, 23, of the 7300 block of S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Pollard, 31, of the 2900 block of West Park Drive, Huntington, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Booth, 29, of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Denise Brower, 60, of the 2900 block of Barry Knoll Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carl Evanoff, 41, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging stalking, a Level 5 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
