WATERLOO — Alexander Rodecap was smart, well-liked, had a giving spirit, known for his athletics, and had a killer smile.
An Auburn resident and student at DeKalb High School, he was just 16 years old when he passed away in 2013. His family invites the community to celebrate his memory at the 9th annual blood drive on Saturday, March 12 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Classic City Center, 3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
“I started this annual blood drive to help increase awareness of the need for blood,” said David Rodecap, Alexander’s father. “It also brings together those who loved Alex and want to honor his memory.”
The Rodecap family encourages first-time donors, repeat donors, and especially those between ages 18 and 30 to sign up to give blood. The previous blood drives have collected a total of 347 donations and have saved up to 1,000 lives.
The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals nationwide. In Indiana alone, the Red Cross needs about 350 donors each day to support patients at 80 hospitals across the state. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those who rely on blood products.
To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.
The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross serves 104 counties across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois through its six-chapter areas: Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (Regional Headquarters). For more information on the Indiana Region, visit redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at @INRedCross, on Instagram at @indianaredcross or facebook.com/INRedCross.
