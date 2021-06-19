AUBURN — As a recent graduate of DeKalb County Family Restoration Court, Brytannie Morningstar describes her life as “amazing.”
Morningstar is one of the first people to have successfully completed the requirements of the problem-solving court that works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental right terminated.
The program shifts parents’ criminal cases to DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, who also is handling their children’s Child in Need of Services cases, allowing him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling in in-patient treatment of the parents.
The program was what Morningstar needed to address her behavior and substance-abuse issues and to be the mother her children needed.
Charges of offenses including domestic battery and theft piled up. She even returned to an area retailer where she had been banned and stole again, she said with candor.
“It was nine months worth of getting charges, one after another, one after another,” she said.
Morningstar also was using methamphetamine, she added.
“I had like seven charges altogether. And I kept missing court, because I just would forget because I was high,” Morningstar admitted.
After missing a court hearing due to a mix-up with the date, a warrant was issued, and Morningstar was arrested and taken to jail, where she would spend the next 78 days incarcerated.
“That was the turning point in my life,” she said of her time in jail.
“The whole time I was praying and praying and praying and praying for help. I was like, ‘OK God.’ I turned everything over to Him. I was like, ‘I need help.’ I didn’t know what to do.”
She entered the Family Restoration Court program after learning about it from the court’s public defender, attorney Stephanie Hamilton.
Morningstar said she was the first participant to be accepted into the program and was joined by her boyfriend.
At the outset of her time in the program, Morningstar was required to stay at a halfway house for six months. There, she attended daily meetings, completed chores, was subject to drug testing, and was assigned homework that included writing a paper about her life in the past and how it was different now that she was sober.
“When I was in jail and I was praying, I really let it all out to God. I was like, ‘I’m never going to steal again. I’m never going to do drugs again. My kids do not need to see me in jail. I need to be out there with my kids.’ And I really took that to heart. From the day I got out (of jail), it was never even an option for me. Any time I looked at doing drugs or anything bad like that, I thought about jail. It really did change me.“
After completing her time in the halfway house, she would continue to attend classes and counseling through Family Restoration Court and undergo drug testing, as well as attending court hearings every two weeks.
Morningstar explained that participants who successfully complete requirements and advance through the program receive incentives, such as gift cards. On the other hand, failure to comply with the court’s rules could result in sanctions being imposed, she added.
“For me, I was so all about it from day one. This is what I’d prayed for, every day. This is what I’d wanted. I’m going to make sure that I prove everybody wrong. Because no one thought I would do it,” she said.
“For me, I loved it. I wanted every single day to do something else. I couldn’t wait to learn something more,” Morningstar said.
She also learned much about addiction and now hopes to become a recovery coach, she added.
“Everything I learned through this whole thing is something I carry with me every single day. It really has completely changed my life, for the better. It restored our entire family,” Morningstar said.
“I have so much better relationships with people. I got rid of all the bad friends. For me, I had to learn to love myself to realize that I’m worth more than going to jail and doing drugs,” she said. “I didn’t love myself for a long time.”
To the Family Restoration Court team, she said, “I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart with everything that’s inside me. Because if it wasn’t for them, I’d either be dead or in prison, and I wouldn’t be able to enjoy my kids every day. It’s just so amazing that they gave me the opportunity to prove myself worthy of life not behind bars. I really was truly rehabilitated, and it is possible.”
