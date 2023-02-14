INDIANAPOLIS — Thirteen DeKalb High School students have been selected to advance to the National History Day in Indiana State Contest after a successful Northeast region contest on Saturday, the Indiana Historical Society has announced.
The contest included students from DeKalb, Kosciusko, Marion and Whitley counties.
Approximately 120 students took part in Saturday’s contest, with finalists advancing to the 2023 NHDI State Contest on April 22 at Marian University in Indianapolis.
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana’s schools. Students in grades four through 12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students use their research to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. To reach the 2023 NHDI State Contest, to be held at Marian University on April 22, students must qualify at one of six regional contests.
NHDI is a project-based, inquiry-based program which encourages students to explore their own passions by conducting research, developing research questions, and then exhibit their individual learning styles through the creation of exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers and websites.
Winning entries from DeKalb High School:
Senior individual exhibit, Culby Hultman, “The Strike of 1916,” and Eliott Easler, “Radium Girls: Frontiers of Women in the Workplace.”
Senior group exhibit, Autumn Klinker and Julia McBride, “Ryan White: Boundaries of Disease,” Kodie Cooper and Sophie Shepherd, “Susan B. Anthony: Frontiers in Women’s History,” Haley Frost, Lydia Miller and Makayla Minnich, “Erich Heckel: The Degenerate Artist,” and Brayden Newell and Reese Norick, “Tiananmen Square Protest.”
Senior group performance, Jayde Haskins and Sally-Ann Wiley, “Claude Debussy: Frontiers of Classical Music.”
