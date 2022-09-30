The Community Foundation DeKalb County has announced fundraising for Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022 will begin Saturday and continue through Nov. 19.
Created in 2012, the first Tuesday after Black Friday, Giving Tuesday is the largest single day of fundraising for nonprofits, encouraging people to include nonprofits in their end-of-year spending.
Organizations with endowment funds at the Community Foundation are invited to raise funds for their endowment funds. The three organizations that raise the most money will receive unrestricted grants from the foundation in the amounts of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000. The foundation will announce the top three organizations on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Donations can be made:
• by mail to the Community Foundation DeKalb County at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706;
• in person at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• online at cfdekalb.org/#donate; or
• donating directly to the organization you wish to support. Please indicate that the donation is for their endowment fund.
Organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022:
ACRES Land Trust
Alliance Industries
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Auburn Waterloo Trail
Big Brothers Big Sisters DeKalb County
Butler Public Library
Cancer Services DeKalb County
Catholic Charities DeKalb County
Children First Center
DeKalb County Council on Aging
DeKalb County Humane Society
DeKalb Outdoor Theater
DeKalb’s VOICES of Philanthropy
Garrett Public Library
Hearten House DeKalb County
Image of Hope Ranch
Junior Achievement Serving Garrett
Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb Eastern/Central
Judy A. Morrill Center
Shelter Ministries Inc., dba SonShine Ministries
St. Martin’s Healthcare
United Way of DeKalb County
YMCA of DeKalb County Inc.
YWCA Northeast Indiana
The Community Foundation DeKalb County is a 501©3 nonprofit organization created to promote community philanthropy. More information about the Community Foundation DeKalb County can be found at CFDeKalb.org. The foundation thanks all the organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022. Contact the foundation at 925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org with questions about the event or how to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.