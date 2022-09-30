The Community Foundation DeKalb County has announced fundraising for Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022 will begin Saturday and continue through Nov. 19.

Created in 2012, the first Tuesday after Black Friday, Giving Tuesday is the largest single day of fundraising for nonprofits, encouraging people to include nonprofits in their end-of-year spending.

Organizations with endowment funds at the Community Foundation are invited to raise funds for their endowment funds. The three organizations that raise the most money will receive unrestricted grants from the foundation in the amounts of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000. The foundation will announce the top three organizations on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Donations can be made:

• by mail to the Community Foundation DeKalb County at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706;

• in person at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

• online at cfdekalb.org/#donate; or

• donating directly to the organization you wish to support. Please indicate that the donation is for their endowment fund.

Organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022:

ACRES Land Trust

Alliance Industries

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

Auburn Waterloo Trail

Big Brothers Big Sisters DeKalb County

Butler Public Library

Cancer Services DeKalb County

Catholic Charities DeKalb County

Children First Center

DeKalb County Council on Aging

DeKalb County Humane Society

DeKalb Outdoor Theater

DeKalb’s VOICES of Philanthropy

Garrett Public Library

Hearten House DeKalb County

Image of Hope Ranch

Junior Achievement Serving Garrett

Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb Eastern/Central

Judy A. Morrill Center

Shelter Ministries Inc., dba SonShine Ministries

St. Martin’s Healthcare

United Way of DeKalb County

YMCA of DeKalb County Inc.

YWCA Northeast Indiana

The Community Foundation DeKalb County is a 501©3 nonprofit organization created to promote community philanthropy. More information about the Community Foundation DeKalb County can be found at CFDeKalb.org. The foundation thanks all the organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022. Contact the foundation at 925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org with questions about the event or how to donate.

