West Auburn crash injures three people
AUBURN — Three people suffered injuries from a two-car collision Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., the Auburn Police Department reported
Anita L. Poinsett, 77, of Butler was exiting the Kroger parking lot onto South Grandstaff Drive and did not see a vehicle approaching. The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Randy L. Brooks, 65, of Garrett, hit Poinsett’s 2010 Buick Lucerne in the center of the passenger side.
One of Brooks’ passengers, Diana L. Brooks, 66, of Garrett, complained of lower back pain and was transported to the DeKalb Parkview emergency room.
Another passenger, April Brooks, 40, of Garrett, reported pain in her right arm and neck. Randy Brooks took her to the emergency room, and when they arrived, he also complained of neck pain, a police report said.
Police estimated damage to the vehicles in the range of $10,000 to $25,000, but said neither vehicle required towing.
