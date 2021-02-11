AUBURN — The Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., will begin the Lenten season with the celebration of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17.
The church will host a “drive-by” observance, with those attending invited to drive their cars into the church parking lot between 5 and 7 p.m. Participants will be offered a pre-packaged communion, liturgy and prayer and the option to receive the imposition of ashes on the forehead or placed on their vehicles.
Those participating are asked to remain masked. The church's pastor, Rev. David Lawrence, will sanitize his hands between cars.
