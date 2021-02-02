Officers arrest 13
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 13 people from Jan. 26-31, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Victor Hernandez, 68, of the 600 block of C.R. 20, Corunna,
was arrested Jan. 26 at 4:45 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Heather Bonham, 40, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, Angola, was arrested Jan. 26 at 1:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors.
Andrew Marlow, 32, of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, was arrested Jan. 26 at 1:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Jeremiah Jeffries, 27, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested Jan. 26 at 1:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony.
Jaisen Zentz, 41, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Jan. 26 at 3:46 p.m. by the Butler Police Department
on a warrant alleging failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Knapp, 29, of the 600 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested Jan. 26 at 9:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Adrian Johnson, 48, of the 9000 block of Hickory Glen Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 27 at 12:22 a.m. by the DeKalb county Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine or narcotic, Level 2 felonies; possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, Level 4 felonies; obliterating identification marks on a handgun, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jesse Martin, 30, of West C.R. 850, Howe, was arrested Jan. 27 at 2:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to register, a Level 5 felony.
Jessica Tipton, 39, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 825E, Avilla,
was arrested Jan. 27/ at 6:46 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Charles Grubb, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 28 at 11:49 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Dale, 19, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 30 at 1:44 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexis Rowe, 20, of the 1200 block of Orchard Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 30 at 3:29 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jamie Shumaker, 34, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested Jan. 31 at 1:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
