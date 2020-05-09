Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, meeting in the office of the DeKalb County Circuit Court Clerk, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Butler Economic Development Commission, Council Chamber of the Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, Butler. Social distancing requirements are still in effect for City of Butler public meetings. The Council Chamber will be arranged to meet such requirements for this meeting.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The public can call 920-3205 from 5:50 p.m. until the meeting ends. To participate mute your phone until the opportunity to speak is offered. Anonymous input will not be accepted. The agenda includes a proposed Dollar General store at 433 W. 7th St. and an expansion of the Eckhart Public Library parking lot at 218 W. 12th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, The Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St., Waterloo.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board meeting by Zoom platform, Meeting ID: 862 5294 2358; Password: 114855; the public can call in from 5:50 p.m. until the meeting ends. When the opportunity to speak is offered and a participant wishes to speak, please unmute your telephone and then identify yourself and your address. Anonymous input will not be accepted.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School (Enter in Door 24) in the cafeteria. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are recommended. There will be no more than 25 people permitted.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board work session for strategic planning at the Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, East Warfield Street, Garrett
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.